EPA Chief Announces Historic 'Day of Deregulation'

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced the repeal of dozens of protections—including rules concerning air and water pollution and wetlands—in what Administrator Lee Zeldin called "the most consequential day of deregulation in American history." Zeldin revealed the actions in a series of news releases and an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal , saying the changes will cut the cost of living while benefiting business. "By overhauling massive rules on the endangerment finding, the social cost of carbon and similar issues, we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate-change religion and ushering in America's Golden Age," Zeldin wrote. "These actions will roll back trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and hidden taxes."

The announcements singled out rules, many from the Biden administration, designed to help the move toward electric vehicles and reduce the emissions that contribute to global warming, per the Washington Post. Zeldin said he and President Trump favor rewriting the agency's 2009 finding that those greenhouse gases endanger public health, per the AP, the basis for many climate regulations affecting vehicles, power plants, and other sources of pollution. Climate scientists and environmentalists said such an effort is unlikely to succeed. "In the face of overwhelming science, it's impossible to think that the EPA could develop a contradictory finding that would stand up in court," said one of them. The changes announced do not become law yet, per the New York Times. A lengthy process for public comment is required in most instances, and the EPA would have to present environmental and economic justifications for the changes.

Beyond individual policies, Zeldin's headline in the Journal heralded the end of the "Green New Deal," and he recast his agency's mission as economic—"to unleash energy dominance and lower the cost of living"—while helping Trump keep those promises. "We at EPA will do our part to power the great American comeback," Zeldin wrote. Reaction came from: