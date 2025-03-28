Clinton Has a One-Word Take on Trump Administration

"Dumb" is the operative word in Hillary Clinton's latest op-ed for the New York Times , in which she takes on former rival President Trump and his administration for "a string of self-inflicted wounds" since he took office, including the headline-making Signal breach that DOD chief Pete Hegseth, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and other officials have been swept up in. Canning hundreds of federal staffers tasked with guarding our nukes? Dumb, Clinton writes. Halting pandemic-fighting efforts, getting rid of top generals, and even Trump and Hegseth's "performative fights over wokeness" in the US military—dumb, dumb, and dumb, Clinton asserts. "In a dangerous and complex world, it's not enough to be strong," Clinton notes. "You must also be smart."

Clinton calls on her tenure as secretary of state for context, noting she pushed at the time "for smart power, integrating the hard power of our military with the soft power of our diplomacy, development assistance, economic might, and cultural influence." She notes that all of these tools must be used together to "make America a superpower." The Trump approach, meanwhile, "is dumb power," in her view. She's particularly concerned about the gutting of USAID and the closing of US embassies and consulates—our "eyes and ears informing policy decisions." "Instead of a strong America using all our strengths to lead the world and confront our adversaries, Mr. Trump's America will be increasingly blind and blundering, feeble and friendless," she writes. "If this continues, a group chat foul will be the least of our concerns, and all the fist and flag emojis in the world won't save us." More here. (More Hillary Clinton stories.)