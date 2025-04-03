Wisconsin Race Wasn't a 'Bellwether' for Dems

Democrats may be gleeful in the wake of liberal Susan Crawford's victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, a race in which Elon Musk donated heavily to support the Republican candidate, but they're reading far too much into the result, former conservative activist Stephen Kruiser writes at the right-wing PJ Media . Calling Crawford "a commie," Kruiser argues her victory was a bit of good news for Democrats on a night when two special elections were easily won by Republicans in Florida, and "it's only natural that they celebrate any signs of life." But he says to paint the GOP defeat as "a flashing warning for Republicans in 2026," as Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty did, is "irrational."

Though "a horrible result for Republicans in Wisconsin," "there's nothing earth-shattering about the Democrats' ability to still win elections" in the "volatile purple phase" that Wisconsin finds itself in, Kruiser writes. He claims "conservatives love what Musk is doing with the Department of Government Efficiency" but understand he's a GOP newcomer and "don't idolize people in politics the way the Democrats do." Ultimately, Kruiser suggests the Wisconsin voters the GOP relies on didn't have "the emotional bandwidth" for this race, which he doubts is "a real bellwether for any kind of election in the immediate or distant future." Democrats, meanwhile, "are still standing atop a Mt. Everest-sized pile of rubble that they have to pick through in order to rebuild." Read the full piece here. (More Wisconsin stories.)