Kristof: Musk Is Wrong, People Are Already Dying

Elon Musk has insisted that nobody has died as the result of slashed US foreign aid. "That is not true," writes columnist Nicholas Kristof in the New York Times. "In South Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, the efforts by Musk and President Trump are already leading children to die." Kristof traveled through the African nation and writes of multiple examples to refute Musk's assertion. One is 10-year-old Peter Donde, who was infected with HIV by his mother and kept alive with drugs delivered through the now-gutted PEPFAR and USAID programs. Without the drugs, the boy died of a pneumonia infection. "If USAID would be here, Peter Donde would not have died," a health outreach worker tells Kristof, who warns things are about to get worse.