Turns Out, Hippos Can Fly (Sort Of)

The word "aerodynamic" wouldn't typically come to mind in regard to hippos, but a new study suggests that maybe it should. Researchers found that a hippopotamus trotting at full speed does indeed achieve "brief aerial phases," as they write in the journal PeerJ. That's not to say that a hippo takes off in flight, exactly, but all four of its feet are off the ground simultaneously at times, reports the Guardian. The researchers discovered this through frame-by-frame video analysis of hippos rumbling along as fast as they can, given their 4,000-pound frames.