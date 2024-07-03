Meet 'No-Drama Starmer,' Britain's Likely New PM

Unless British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative Party pull off an improbably huge comeback in Thursday's election, he is on the verge of being replaced by the country's first PM from the Labour Party in 14 years. Polls show that Sir Keir Starmer is poised to win a landslide victory, less than five years after Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a huge win. Starmer, a 61-year-old former human rights lawyer, has led the party since 2020 but, according to NBC News, even many Brits are struggling to pin down his real character.



Two views: NBC reports that people with views on Starmer tend to fall into two camps: "Supporters say he deftly mixes progressive values with real-world pragmatism; critics argue he is an apolitical shape-shifter who will say whatever's fashionable and necessary to win."