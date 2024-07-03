Politics / President Biden 2024 Biden: 'No One's Pushing Me Out' But a new poll shows the post-debate damage, and the president has a crucial stretch coming up By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 3, 2024 2:55 PM CDT Copied President Biden speaks during a visit to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) A flurry of new developments on the President Biden front: New poll: A well-regarded poll has bad news for the president in the wake of last week's debate, reports the Hill. The New York Times/Sienna College poll has Donald Trump up 49% to 43% among likely voters, up 3 percentage points from a week ago, before the debate. Among registered voters, his lead is even bigger, 8 points. story continues below Defiant: In a call with all staffers on his campaign team, Biden sounded a defiant note Wednesday. "Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can and as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running," he said, per CNN. "I'm the nominee of the Democratic Party. No one's pushing me out." Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden is "absolutely not" considering bowing out, adding that he "understands that it is fair for people to ask that question." Acknowledgment: Despite the show of bravado, both the New York Times and CNN report that Biden confided to an unnamed ally that the next week or so is critical in determining whether he can stay in the race. It's seen as the first acknowledgement by Biden to surface publicly that he might not be the nominee. Biden has an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Friday, in addition to campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. High-profile lunch: Biden ate lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, who is seen as the top contender to replace him as nominee should he drop out. Jean-Pierre cautioned against reading too much into that, reports the BBC, saying they regularly have lunch. Another dent: The editorial page of the Boston Globe called on Biden to leave the race, notes Politico. It's the latest big newspaper to do so, with the New York Times also on that list. (More President Biden 2024 stories.) Report an error