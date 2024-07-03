Obama Said to Be 'Privately' Worried After Debate

Meanwhile, New York Times reports the president's lapses appear to be growing more frequent
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2024 9:40 AM CDT
Biden's Slips Reportedly Growing More Frequent
President Biden speaks during a visit to the DC Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden meets with Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday evening as he tries to show supporters that his debate performance was an aberration, reports CBS News. In the meantime, the drumbeat of negative assessments and coverage continues:

  • Getting worse? The New York Times reports that his "lapses seemed to be growing more frequent, more pronounced, and more worrisome," particularly over the last weeks and months. The story, based on interviews with those who've been in meetings with the 81-year-old president, says the miscues tend to happen in front of large audiences or during a particularly busy stretch. Read the full story, in which one person describes Biden allies as "shaken up" at a public event on June 18 when the president struggled to remember the name of his Homeland Security chief. (Biden himself blamed his debate performance on previous overseas travel.)

  • Obama worried: The Washington Post reports that former President Obama has "privately" expressed worries to allies that an already tough path to reelection is now even tougher. Obama spoke with Biden soon after the debate, though it's unclear how "directly" the former president addressed the issue, per the story. Publicly, Obama has been less critical, writing on social media, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know."
  • Party anger: Democratic lawmakers' anger that Biden and his team have been slow to assuage their concerns is growing, as is fear that the issue will cost them the Senate and any chance of retaking the House, reports Axios. The angst apparently applies to some of Biden's own White House aides: "Everyone is freaking the f--- out," one in the latter camp tells the outlet. (On Tuesday, the first House Democrat went public with the suggestion that Biden step aside.)
  • The VP: Should Biden decide to drop out, Vice President Kamala Harris is the No. 1 alternative to replace him as the nominee, reports Reuters, citing seven sources at the White House and the Democratic National Committee. (Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has publicly disavowed any "Draft Gretch" chatter.)

