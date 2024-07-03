President Biden meets with Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday evening as he tries to show supporters that his debate performance was an aberration, reports CBS News. In the meantime, the drumbeat of negative assessments and coverage continues:

Getting worse? The New York Times reports that his "lapses seemed to be growing more frequent, more pronounced, and more worrisome," particularly over the last weeks and months. The story, based on interviews with those who've been in meetings with the 81-year-old president, says the miscues tend to happen in front of large audiences or during a particularly busy stretch. Read the full story, in which one person describes Biden allies as "shaken up" at a public event on June 18 when the president struggled to remember the name of his Homeland Security chief. (Biden himself blamed his debate performance on previous overseas travel.)