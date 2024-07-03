Sunday May Be the Busiest Air Travel Day Ever in the US

The Fourth of July holiday will be a busy one for travelers, per the AP:
- By air: Federal officials expect air-travel records to fall as Americans turn the timing of July Fourth on a Thursday into a four-day—or longer—holiday weekend. The TSA predicts that its officers will screen more than 3 million travelers at US airports on Sunday. That would top the June 23 mark of more than 2.99 million. American Airlines said that Sunday is expected to be its busiest day of the entire summer; it plans more than 6,500 flights.
- Busy year: Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA's history have come this year, as the number of travelers tops pre-pandemic levels.
- By road: AAA forecasts that 70.9 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over a nine-day stretch that began June 27, a 5% increase over the comparable period around the Fourth of July last year. Most of those people will drive, and the motor club says traffic will be worst between 2 and 7pm most days.
