Near Developer's Path: One of the Oldest Trees on Earth

A tree that was around when saber-tooth tigers roamed the land is still alive and kicking in Jurupa Valley, California. But despite surviving the last Ice Age and adapting to a warming climate, the Jurupa Oak might now be in danger of development, advocates fear. This week, the Jurupa Valley Planning Commission approved a development plan around the oak, which is believed to be between 13,000 to 18,000 years old, reports KVCR.

The tree: As the Washington Post reports, the tree looks more like "a collection of shrubs nestled atop a hill in a rocky gully. But those shrubs are just the crown of a giant, spreading oak tree, 90 feet long and 30 feet wide." Most of it is underground. The Los Angeles Times notes that it is thought to be one of the oldest living plants on Earth. You can see images of it in this NBC News video.