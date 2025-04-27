States Where It's Hardest, Easiest to Save Money

Tennessee and Hawaii on opposite ends of the scale in Bankrate assessment
Posted Apr 27, 2025 1:30 PM CDT
States Where It's Easiest, Hardest to Save Money
Hawaii might be a lovely place to visit, but it's a not-so-great place to put down roots if the need to save money is a factor. The state comes in dead last in a new ranking by Bankrate on where it's easiest—and hardest—to save money. The survey assessed a number of factors, including the cost of living, local tax rate, stability of the job market, and what banks typically pay in interest on savings accounts. Tennessee ended up being the polar opposite of Hawaii. The top and bottom 10 states:

Where it's easiest to save

  1. Tennessee
  2. Missouri
  3. Texas
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Florida
  6. Kentucky
  7. South Dakota
  8. Louisiana
  9. Indiana
  10. Michigan

Where it's hardest to save

  1. New York
  2. Washington (state)
  3. Massachusetts
  4. Maryland
  5. Delaware
  6. New Jersey
  7. California
  8. Vermont
  9. Connecticut
  10. Hawaii
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

