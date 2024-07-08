Landslide Kills at Least 11 People at Illegal Gold Mine

A landslide triggered by torrential rains crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people, officials said Monday. Nineteen others were reported missing, the AP reports. About 35 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them, said Afifuddin Ilahude, Gorontalo's Search and Rescue Agency spokesperson. He said rescuers saved five injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. Rescuers are still searching for 19 others who were reported missing, he said.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said torrential rains that have pounded the area since Saturday also broke an embankment, causing floods of up to 10 feet in five villages in Bone Bolango. Nearly 300 houses were affected and more than 1,000 people have fled for safety. Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death. Landslides, flooding and collapses of tunnels are just some of the hazards facing miners. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide and workers frequently use little or no protection. (A similar tragedy took place in Turkey in February, the same month a gold mine collapse killed many in Venezuela.)