These Are the Most Stressed-Out US Cities

Take a breather, Cleveland, which takes the No. 1 spot on WalletHub list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 8, 2024 4:35 PM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Jacob Wackerhausen)

There's certainly no shortage of things to be stressed about these days, but some American cities really need to practice their deep breathing, per WalletHub. The site looked at more than 180 of the most populated cities in the US, using upward of three dozen metrics in four main categories of stress: work, financial, family, and health and safety. Cleveland comes in as America's most stressed city, while Fremont, California, is where everyone is apparently the most chill. Here, the top and bottom 10:

Most stressed cities

  1. Cleveland (No. 1 in "Financial Stress" ranking)
  2. Detroit (No. 1 in "Health & Safety Stress" ranking)
  3. Baltimore
  4. Memphis, Tennessee
  5. Gulfport, Mississippi
  6. Philadelphia
  7. Birmingham, Alabama
  8. Akron, Ohio
  9. New Orleans
  10. Jackson, Mississippi

Least stressed cities

  1. Overland Park, Kansas
  2. Portland, Maine
  3. Nashua, New Hampshire
  4. Boise, Idaho
  5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota (last in "Family Stress" ranking)
  6. Bismarck, North Dakota
  7. Lincoln, Nebraska
  8. Fargo, North Dakota
  9. South Burlington, Vermont (last in "Financial Stress" ranking)
  10. Fremont, California (last in "Health & Safety Stress" ranking)
Check out where other cities fell on the WalletHub spectrum. (These are the best US cities overall to live in.)

