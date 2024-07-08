There's certainly no shortage of things to be stressed about these days, but some American cities really need to practice their deep breathing, per WalletHub. The site looked at more than 180 of the most populated cities in the US, using upward of three dozen metrics in four main categories of stress: work, financial, family, and health and safety. Cleveland comes in as America's most stressed city, while Fremont, California, is where everyone is apparently the most chill. Here, the top and bottom 10:
Most stressed cities
- Cleveland (No. 1 in "Financial Stress" ranking)
- Detroit (No. 1 in "Health & Safety Stress" ranking)
- Baltimore
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Gulfport, Mississippi
- Philadelphia
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Akron, Ohio
- New Orleans
- Jackson, Mississippi
Least stressed cities
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Portland, Maine
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Boise, Idaho
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota (last in "Family Stress" ranking)
- Bismarck, North Dakota
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Fargo, North Dakota
- South Burlington, Vermont (last in "Financial Stress" ranking)
- Fremont, California (last in "Health & Safety Stress" ranking)
