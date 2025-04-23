Missing Trump Inauguration Was Best, Michelle Obama Says

After facing criticism for not attending President Trump's inauguration in January, which her husband attended alone, Michelle Obama has said she made the decision that was best for her. The former first lady discussed her absence on an episode of her podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, which was released Wednesday, the Hill reports. Obama said she did not skip the inauguration because it was easier than going. "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was right or that was perceived as right but do the thing that was right for me," she said. "That was a hard thing for me to do."

The former first lady said she was making decisions "that suited me" during that period only to be "met with such ridicule and criticism," per USA Today, and spark online rumors that she and Barack Obama were divorcing. Various motivations were read into her decisions, Obama said this month on actress Sophia Bush's podcast. "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason," she said. "They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart."

Therapy has helped her stay away from such events, she told Robinson, as she's made changes after living in the White House for eight years. "We made it through. We got out alive. I hope we made the country proud. My girls, thank God, are whole," she said, per USA Today. "But what happened to me? And going through therapy is getting me to look at the fact that maybe, maybe finally I'm good enough." (More Michelle Obama stories.)