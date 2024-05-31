These Are the Best US Cities to Live In

Naples, Florida, tops rankings from 'US News and World Report'
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 31, 2024 2:55 PM CDT
Stock photo of Naples, Florida.   (Getty Images/LUNAMARINA)

US News & World Report is out with its annual "Best Places to Live" ranking within the US. The publication looked at data from various sources—the US Census Bureau, FBI, Labor Department, and the like—for 150 of the nation's biggest cities. It broke things down into four indexes for quality of life: value, job market, and desirability. The Florida city of Naples turned up as the top hot spot on the list. The top 10 cities in America:

  1. Naples, Florida
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  4. Greenville, South Carolina
  5. Charlotte, North Carolina
  6. Raleigh, North Carolina
  7. Huntsville, Alabama
  8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Boulder, Colorado
See how other cities ranked here. (These are the best places to raise a family.)

