Pitcher Hits a Wall, Goes on Injured List

A Chicago Cubs reliever has two months to think about what he's done. Righthander Colten Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list after breaking his left hand when he slugged a wall in frustration on Saturday, CBS Sports reports. He'd just given up three runs to the Los Angeles Angels, two of which were unearned, and made a throwing error on what might have become a double play. All told, he faced eight batters and got just two of them out. "My intention wasn't to break my hand," Brewer told reporters the next day, per ESPN. "I'll get frustrated and make mistakes. That's no excuse."
Brewer, 31, is a six-year veteran. In his first season with the Cubs, he's allowed 16 runs in 20 2/3 innings. After Brewer punched a dugout wall, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters, "It's not who he is, but it's a mistake that he made." Brewer conceded that he gets frustrated but has to show he can avoid boiling over. "Emotions get the best of us sometimes," he said. The Angels won the game 7-0.
