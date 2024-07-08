Pitcher Hits a Wall, Goes on Injured List

A Chicago Cubs reliever has two months to think about what he's done. Righthander Colten Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list after breaking his left hand when he slugged a wall in frustration on Saturday, CBS Sports reports. He'd just given up three runs to the Los Angeles Angels, two of which were unearned, and made a throwing error on what might have become a double play. All told, he faced eight batters and got just two of them out. "My intention wasn't to break my hand," Brewer told reporters the next day, per ESPN. "I'll get frustrated and make mistakes. That's no excuse."