Change Your Life? Change Your Morning Routine

Starting with brushing his teeth before 4am, influencer Ashton Hall also swims, meditates, journals, rubs his face with banana peel and submerges it in ice water, lifts weights, and much more before breakfast around 9:30. A video of his morning routine has racked up millions of views on social media, reports the AP, sparking reactions from disbelief to awe. It also jumpstarted the conversation about how best to start the day. You don't need to start your day with dozens of activities, says Kamalyn Kaur, a psychotherapist in Cheshire, England. But it's a good idea to set up a relaxed, structured morning. "It just sets the tone for the rest of your day," says Kaur.