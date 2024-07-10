Plane Mechanic Dies in Horrific Accident on Tarmac

A mechanic searching for a tool on the tarmac at an Iranian airport instead suffered a tragic death after he was sucked into a Varesh Airlines plane engine. The Times of India reports that the Boeing 737-500 flying in from Tehran landed safely at Chabahar Konarak Airport around 7:15am local time on July 3, and as the passengers got off, an engine on the plane's right side was turned on for a test run, with its cover flaps open. NDTV notes this is "standard practice," and that a mandated safety area had been set up around the engine.