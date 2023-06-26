Worker at Texas Airport Fatally 'Ingested' by Jet Engine

Shortly after a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles landed at Texas' San Antonio International Airport late Friday, a horrific incident: A ground crew worker who worked for a company contracted by Delta died after being sucked into a jet engine. "Delta Flight 1111 was taxiing to the gate, with one engine on at that time, and a worker was ingested into that engine at 10:25pm," the National Transportation Safety Board says in a statement. "The NTSB has been in contact with Delta. They are in the information gathering process at this point." Delta says it is fully cooperating with the investigation, KENS 5 reports.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," the airline says in a statement. The airport itself as well as the man's employer, Unifi Aviation, also expressed condolences to his family and co-workers, News 4 San Antonio reports. "From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies," Unifi says. "Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."