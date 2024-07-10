An Arkansas couple has been charged with capital murder after one of their young children left inside a hot vehicle died from apparent heat exhaustion, authorities said. Prosecutors in Little Rock filed the murder charges Monday against Deja and Justin Rollins following their 2-year-old's death. They've pleaded not guilty, per the AP. Police initially responded to a child abuse report Sunday afternoon at Arkansas Children's Hospital, where the couple's 3-year-old was receiving urgent medical treatment, reports CBS News. Meanwhile, hospital security learned that the couple had four children, ages 2, 4, 7, and 10, inside a vehicle in the parking lot.