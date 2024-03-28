MLB Player Put on Leave Amid Sex Abuse Investigation

Tampa Bay All-Star shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through June 1 under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players association while an investigation is conducted into allegations he had a relationship with a minor . Administrative leave is not disciplinary under the sport's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, and players on it continue to be paid. Franco, who has a contract paying him $2 million this year, has remained in his native Dominican Republic while authorities there investigate, and he did not report to spring training, per the AP .

The Rays open the season Thursday against Toronto, which forced MLB and the union to make a decision on Franco's roster status. Franco has not played since Aug. 12. He was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following unverified social media posts suggesting such a relationship. Franco was moved to administrative leave on Aug. 22 and stayed there through the end of the season. There is no leave during the offseason. MLB is likely to wait until the Dominican investigation is concluded before deciding whether to discipline the player.

Originally accused of commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering—charges that carry up to 30 years, 10 years, and 20 years in prison respectively—Franco stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge's resolution that the AP obtained in January. If he's found guilty on the new charge, he could face two to five years in prison. Franco, 23, was in his third major league season when his career was halted. He agreed to a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021. It's not clear that he could obtain a visa now to reenter the US, per ESPN.