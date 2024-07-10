A 43-year-old tourist was trampled to death by elephants Sunday morning while attempting to take photos of them at a South African national park. The AP reports the Spaniard was with his fiancee and two other women at Pilanesberg National Park in North West province when officials there say he exited his vehicle despite protests from his group and people in two other vehicles who were also watching the herd. His approach reportedly "agitated" the matriarch of the herd, which included three calves, per the Guardian .

"An adult elephant cow charged at the man, who then ran from the elephant. He was unfortunately not able to escape or evade the elephant, which was now joined by the whole herd, and was caught and trampled to death," the North West Parks and Tourism Board said in a statement. The board said the elephants paid no attention to the other cars and then moved on.

Piet Nel, acting chief conservation officer for the board, said visitors to Pilanesberg are informed they must stay in their vehicles while traversing the park and are made to sign forms showing they understand the guidelines.