James Patterson Keeps Finding Celebrity Collaborators

An upcoming thriller about a female judge in the contemporary, rural South will have two very famous, and very different, authors: Oscar winner Viola Davis and mega-selling novelist James Patterson. Little, Brown and Company announced that Davis and Patterson are collaborating on a novel, currently untitled and scheduled for 2025 or 2026, in which the "dynamic and brilliant" Judge Mary Stone faces "a decision with seismic repercussions for her small county, and potentially the whole nation." Patterson, who came up with the idea after reading the Davis memoir Finding Me and contacting her, said in a statement that the actor has a "gift for storytelling" and a "generous spirit." "I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola," Patterson said, per the AP.
It will be the first work of adult fiction for Davis, whose previous books include her memoir and the picture story Corduroy Takes a Bow. It's the latest high-profile partnership for Patterson, whose previous co-authors include Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton. The novel Eruption, for which Patterson completed a manuscript left behind by the late Michael Crichton, is one of the summer's most popular books. James' "ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him," Davis said in a statement. Additional details about the book, including film rights, were not immediately available, and financial terms were not disclosed.
