James Patterson Keeps Finding Celebrity Collaborators

An upcoming thriller about a female judge in the contemporary, rural South will have two very famous, and very different, authors: Oscar winner Viola Davis and mega-selling novelist James Patterson. Little, Brown and Company announced that Davis and Patterson are collaborating on a novel, currently untitled and scheduled for 2025 or 2026, in which the "dynamic and brilliant" Judge Mary Stone faces "a decision with seismic repercussions for her small county, and potentially the whole nation." Patterson, who came up with the idea after reading the Davis memoir Finding Me and contacting her, said in a statement that the actor has a "gift for storytelling" and a "generous spirit." "I could not have asked for a better partner than Viola," Patterson said, per the AP.