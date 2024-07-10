Thomas, Alito Face Articles of Impeachment

As promised , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment in the House against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. The New York Democrat cited their failure to disclose gifts from people with matters before the court and their refusal to recuse themselves from cases "in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated," CNN reports. Although impeachment has little chance of going anywhere in the House, given that it's controlled by Republicans, Ocasio-Cortez called the justices' behavior a constitutional crisis that requires action. "Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach," she said in a statement.

The accusations against Thomas include his lack of recusal from Jan. 6 cases despite the involvement of his wife, Ginni Thomas, in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Ginni Thomas has falsely claimed the election was stolen, per USA Today, including to the House committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol. The gifts that went unreported include luxury travel. "Justice Thomas and Alito's repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Several Democratic colleagues cosponsored the articles, which CBS News reports are a part of the party's preelection moves against the court in light of its recent rulings on abortion access, guns, and presidential immunity. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court did not immediately comment on the filing. (Two Democratic senators want a special counsel to investigate allegations against Thomas.)