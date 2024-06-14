Senate Panel Finds More Trips That Thomas Didn't Disclose

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took three trips on private jets bankrolled by Harlan Crow that were not disclosed, according to information released Thursday by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The information was contained in documents the billionaire Republican donor had turned over to the committee under subpoena over seven years, the Hill reports. Chairman Dick Durbin, a Democrat, said the committee is still investigating. The latest finding, he said, "makes it crystal clear that the highest court needs an enforceable code of conduct, because its members continue to choose not to meet the moment."