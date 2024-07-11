Costco Raising Fees for First Time in 7 Years

Costco bargain hunters are going to have to pay an additional $5 to $10 annually as the popular warehouse chain prepares to raise its membership fees for the first time in seven years. The company disclosed the forthcoming 8% increase in the fee as part of a monthly sales report this week, per the AP.

The new fees, set to take effect Sept. 1, will boost the price of Costco's basic Gold Star membership from $60 to $65 annually, while the cost for the premium Executive membership will rise from $120 to $130.