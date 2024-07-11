Politics / President Biden 2024 Biden Team Sees Obama as Guiding Push to Oust Him Pelosi also is reportedly working behind the scenes, listening to critics By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2024 1:00 PM CDT Copied President Biden and former President Obama at the Peacock Theater, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) As Democrats continue to debate the possibility of replacing President Biden as nominee, Politico reports that two big names are shaping that discussion behind the scenes: Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. Details and related coverage: Maneuverings: Obama spoke with George Clooney before the actor's Wednesday op-ed urging the president to step aside, and while he didn't tell Clooney what to say, "he also didn't object to it," per the story. Pelosi, meanwhile, is thought to have given a "subtle green light" to Biden's critics with her comments on MSNBC Wednesday. The story suggests that both are acting as "sounding boards" for those in the anti-Biden camp. story continues below Obama's role: Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough on Thursday said that Biden's campaign believes Obama is "quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate" the efforts to push him out, reports the Hill. "I think Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and there's a lot there," added Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough's co-host and wife. Both are seen as well connected to the White House. Scarborough has defended Biden's candidacy amid the criticism. Obama allies: A separate story in the Hill notes that former Obama aides have been among the most vocal in the post-debate criticism of Biden. The list includes David Axelrod, Jon Favreau, David Plouffe, and Jen Psaki. The effect: "Rank-and-file Democratic politicians can take all of this as a sign that their objections to Biden staying on aren't hurting their standing with the party, and could ultimately strengthen the momentum behind the efforts to replace Biden with a new candidate," per the New Republic. In particular, Pelosi has reportedly encouraged Democrats in swing states not to hold back if they think the criticism can help them win. Momentum: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that he will meet soon with his leadership team to "figure out the next step" in regard to Biden, reports Politico. His statement came after yet another House Democrat, Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan, called for Biden to withdraw. The actions of Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer are seen as vital to Biden's candidacy, and Schumer's support is reportedly slipping. (Biden's NATO news conference on Thursday is seen as a major test.) Report an error