Radio Network Admits Portions of Biden Interview Were Cut

President Biden was interviewed on a Wisconsin radio show last week, and now the radio network that airs the show has acknowledged that parts of the interview were edited at the Biden campaign's request, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Biden's phone interview on the Earl Ingram Show was recorded July 3 and aired July 4 with "two short segments removed," Civic Media says in a statement cited by NBC News. The network says campaign staffers called to request that the edits be made before the interview was aired, Fox News reports.

One segment came as Biden discussed his administration's commitment to diversity, citing his selection of Kamala Harris as vice president and his appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. During the portion that was not aired, Biden said, "I have more Blacks in my administration than any other president, all of the presidents combined, and in major positions, Cabinet positions."