JetBlue Passenger Says Tea Left Her With Severe Burns

A Connecticut woman traveling alone with her 5-year-old daughter on a JetBlue flight says she was left with "severe," "disfiguring" burns thanks to the drink ordered by a passenger in the row ahead of her. Tahjana Lewis is suing the airline for $1.5 million over the May 15 flight, CBS News reports. According to Lewis' lawsuit, the other passenger ordered a hot tea during the flight's beverage service, but due to turbulence, the tea spilled on Lewis as the flight attendant was serving it. ABC News has a graphic photo of the burns to Lewis' chest; per her lawsuit, her breasts, legs, left buttock and right arm were also burned. She says she was left with scarring and will likely need skin grafts for what her lawyer describes as second- or possibly third-degree burns.