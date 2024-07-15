Trump Campaign Turns to Fundraising for Victims

The Trump campaign has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the three shooting victims of Saturday's rally. It stands apart from a campaign solely intended to benefit the family of Corey Comperatore, the man shot dead while shielding his wife and daughters. "President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt," according to the page launched by the Trump campaign's national finance director, Meredith O'Rourke. It notes "all donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover."

First announced as having a goal of $1 million, the page has raised more than $3.4 million as of this writing. Singer Kid Rock donated $50,000, UFC President Dana White donated $50,000, Vivek Ramaswamy supplied $30,000, Happy Dad President John Shahidi donated $25,000, political commentator Ben Shapiro gave $15,000, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner donated $10,000, and former GOP candidate Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, offered up $2,500, per Fox Business.

A separate GoFundMe page to benefit the family of Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter and father of two, has raised more than $750,000. The two men wounded Saturday are identified as David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74. (More Trump rally shooting stories.)