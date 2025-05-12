10 Best Cities to Start a Career

New graduates looking for the best metro areas to launch their career might take a look at Atlanta. The city comes in at No. 1 in a new WalletHub assessment, thanks in part to its median household income of $85,400 and its high growth rate of that income of 8% annually. Orlando, Florida, meanwhile, is No. 2 largely because of its low unemployment. Both cities also have lots of job openings, relatively speaking. Other factors in the ranking include the availability of entry-level jobs, average starting salary, and housing affordability. The top and bottom 10 in the ranking of more than 180 cities:
- Atlanta, Georgia, 69.33 overall score
- Orlando, Florida, 68.50
- Tampa, Florida, 65.26
- Austin, Texas, 63.38
- Miami, Florida, 61.69
- Charleston, South Carolina, 60.82
- Richmond, Virginia, 59.96
- Salt Lake City, Utah, 58.90
- Columbia, South Carolina, 58.72
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 58.71