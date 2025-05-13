Money / inflation Inflation Cools More Than Expected Prices were up 2.3% in April, a bit lower than forecast By John Johnson Posted May 13, 2025 8:11 AM CDT Copied A shopper checks eggs before he purchases at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) The latest inflation report shows that it cooled off a bit, and slightly more than expected, in April compared to last year: Numbers: Consumer prices rose 2.3% in April when compared to April 2024, and most economists had forecast a gain of 2.4%, reports the Wall Street Journal. On a monthly level, prices rose 0.2% from March, as expected. But that figure is higher than the 0.1% monthly rise in March. Wild card: In a word, tariffs. The new numbers don't reflect expected price hikes caused by new US tariffs, and this could be "a final lull" before those increases begin, per the New York Times. But forecasting those spikes, particularly as President Trump slashes some tariffs, is a difficult task. Core prices: A closely watched gauge of "core prices"—those excluding volatile food and energy costs—showed that they rose 2.8% on an annual basis, as expected, reports CNBC. On a monthly basis, core CPI rose 0.2%, below expectations of 0.3%. Markets: They seemed largely unfazed by the new data. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq were essentially flat after Monday's big gains. Dow futures were down about 170 points, but they were down before the inflation report came out, too. (More inflation stories.) Report an error