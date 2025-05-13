Fox Unveils New Streaming Service

Fox is gearing up to launch Fox One, a streaming platform that aims to bring Fox content to more viewers just in time for football season. The move marks Fox's latest play to capture the growing number of subscribers cutting the traditional cable cord, the Wall Street Journal reports. Fox Corp. says its direct-to-consumer streaming service is set to debut before the NFL season begins in September. The service will feature access to Fox News, Fox Sports, and the company's other entertainment content, but it's not expected to feature original content.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch shared the news during an investor call, clarifying that Fox One's pricing will not undercut current cable and satellite deals. Murdoch said the service is intended for those without traditional pay-TV subscriptions—dubbed the "cordless community." It's not clear how much Fox plans to charge for the service, but Vulture does not expect it to be anywhere in the single digits. "Pricing will be healthy and not a discounted price," Murdoch said. He said people who get Fox through cable will be able to get Fox One for free. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)