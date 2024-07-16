Sources Say Trump Met With RFK Jr. to Seek Endorsement

Donald Trump met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monday morning to discuss whether RFK Jr. might endorse Trump for president, sources tell Politico. "Yes, Mr. Kennedy met with President Trump today to discuss national unity, and he hopes to meet with leaders of the Democratic Party as well," the Kennedy campaign press secretary said in a statement responding to the Politico source. "And no he is not dropping out of the race. He is the only pro-environment, pro-choice, anti-war candidate who beats Donald Trump in head-to-head polls." The independent presidential candidate will receive Secret Service protection following the weekend shooting at a Trump rally.
Per the Hill, Politico is spinning the meeting as having been focused mainly on a possible endorsement, but Kennedy himself pushed back against that narrative in a post on X. "Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump," he wrote. "Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race." The Hill has Kennedy polling at 8%, and notes that an endorsement from him could tip the race in either direction: President Biden was at 40% in the most recent poll, and Trump was at 42%. (More Election 2024 stories.)