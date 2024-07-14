What We Know About the Identified Gunman

The Secret Service has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the gunman at Saturday's Donald Trump rally. Some details emerging about Crooks, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents while on a rooftop adjacent to the rally:

State voting records have Crooks as a registered Republican, reports Reuters. The upcoming election would have been the first time he would have been able to vote in a presidential contest.

However, at age 17, Crooks gave $15 to the liberal group ActBlue, which works to get out the Democratic vote, per the BBC.