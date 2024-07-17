Trump Does a U-Turn on Jamie Dimon

"I've never been a big Jamie Dimon fan," Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post last year, slamming the JPMorgan Chase CEO as a "highly overrated Globalist" after he urged people to support then-rival Nikki Haley. But the former president may be warming to the leader of the country's biggest bank, Quartz reports. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek conducted in late June and published on Tuesday, Trump said Dimon is "somebody that I would consider" as Treasury secretary in a second Trump administration.

Dimon was one of dozens of CEOs who met with Trump on June 13 in what the former president says was, despite a CNBC report to the contrary, a "lovefest." "I will tell you when I'm not loved, because I feel that better than anybody," Trump said in the interview. He also said he would allow Fed chair Jerome Powell to serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2026, and would bring the corporate tax rate as low as 15%. Trump lowered the rate from 35% to 21% during his first term.

Dimon, 68, said last year that he would consider serving his country "in one capacity or another," Quartz reports. In January, he praised some of Trump's policies in remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Be honest," Dimon said. "He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right about immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Tax reform worked."