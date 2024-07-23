State Police Boss Says Officers Left Post at Rally

They were stationed at window, left to search for gunman
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 23, 2024 6:52 PM CDT
Colonel Christopher L. Paris, Commissioner, Pennsylvania State Police, responds to questions during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Two local law enforcement officers stationed in the complex of buildings where a gunman opened fire at Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting, the head of Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday, raising questions about whether a key post was left unattended as the shooter climbed onto a roof.

  • Officers were stationed at window. Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris told a congressional committee that two Butler County Emergency Services Unit officers were stationed at a second-floor window in the complex of buildings that form AGR International Inc. They spotted Thomas Matthew Crooks acting suspiciously on the ground and left their post to go look for him along with other law enforcement officers, he said. Paris said the Secret Service assigned the officers to their posts.

  • Building had clear view of roof. Paris said he didn't know whether officers would have been able to see Crooks climbing onto the roof of an adjacent building had they remained at the window, the AP reports. A video taken by a lawmaker who visited the shooting site on Monday shows a second-story window of the building had a clear view of the roof where Crooks opened fire; it was unclear if the video showed the window where the officers had been stationed.
  • Testimony raises further questions. The Pennsylvania State Police commissioner's testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee provides new insight into security preparations for the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, but raises further questions about law enforcement's decisions before Crooks opened fire. A Secret Service spokesperson didn't respond to questions from the AP, including who gave the command for those officers to leave their post.

  • More testimony details. The commissioner said Crooks fired eight shots into the rally and eight bullet casings were found next to his body, the Hill reports. He said Crooks spent around three minutes on the roof before firing at Trump.
  • Cheatle didn't show up. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned earlier Tuesday, a day after she was berated for hours by Democrats and Republicans over the agency's failure to protect the Republican presidential nominee. The Homeland Security Committee also had asked Cheatle to testify but lawmakers said she refused. Cheatle's name was on a card on a table in front of an empty chair during the hearing, which began shortly before her decision to step down became public.
  • Multiple investigations are underway. Several investigations into the shooting by the Biden administration and lawmakers are underway. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday they are supporting a bipartisan task force to investigate the attempt on Trump's life. The House could vote as soon as Wednesday to establish the task force, which will be comprised of seven Republicans and six Democrats.
