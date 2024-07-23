State Police Boss Says Officers Left Post at Rally

Two local law enforcement officers stationed in the complex of buildings where a gunman opened fire at Donald Trump left to go search for the man before the shooting, the head of Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday, raising questions about whether a key post was left unattended as the shooter climbed onto a roof.

Officers were stationed at window. Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris told a congressional committee that two Butler County Emergency Services Unit officers were stationed at a second-floor window in the complex of buildings that form AGR International Inc. They spotted Thomas Matthew Crooks acting suspiciously on the ground and left their post to go look for him along with other law enforcement officers, he said. Paris said the Secret Service assigned the officers to their posts.