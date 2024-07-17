Schiff Joins List of Democrats Who Want Biden to Drop Out

Another Democrat has publicly urged President Biden to drop out of the race. California Rep. Adam B. Schiff, who the Los Angeles Times reports is favored to win the Senate seat he's seeking in his state, began his call with compliments, saying Biden "has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better." Then, the "but":
- "But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November." The "choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone," but it is time for him "to pass the torch" and "secure his legacy of leadership" by handing the task of beating Donald Trump to another Democrat.
The Times
adds that Schiff plans to support whoever's name is on the ticket, Biden or otherwise. The New York Times
sees Schiff's statement as "restarting a drip of opposition within the Democratic Party." The Wall Street Journal
reports Schiff is now the 19th House Democrat to call for Biden to go; one senator, Peter Welch
of Vermont, has done the same. (More Adam Schiff
