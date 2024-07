The bad press keeps coming for President Biden. Following news that George Clooney bailed on him and the first Democrat senator admitted publicly that he's unlikely to beat Trump comes more of the same:

Chuck Schumer: Sources tell Axios that while the Senate majority leader is publicly insisting he's "for Joe," behind closed doors Schumer is signaling he's open to a different option on the Dems' 2024 presidential ticket. Three people say Schumer has been listening to donors and other senators regarding their concerns and suggestions about what might come next, though he has not given a hint as to who he thinks might be a better candidate than Biden. Fox News notes that after the Axios story came out, Schumer quickly released a statement reiterating his support for Biden.