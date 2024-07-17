Gun the Trump Shooter Used Can Make Anyone a Good Shot

Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to graze Donald Trump's ear, kill another man, and injure two more with shots fired from an AR-pattern rifle. This despite the fact, as Myke Cole writes for Slate, that Crooks reportedly didn't make his school's rifle team because of his poor aim. So how did he manage to direct a bullet "an inch away from dramatically altering American political life?" Look to the weapon, writes Cole, who explains that when working as an intelligence officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency, he was issued the very similar M4. "I was no expert" shot, he explains. Indeed, he didn't carry his gun for combat purposes. He was to use it in the event something happened to the Direct Action team he was with and he needed to stay alive until he could be extracted.