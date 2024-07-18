Conway at RNC: Trump Has Major Cred on Women

Wednesday night will be running mate JD Vance's chance to make a splash with a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention, but some notable figures have preceded him:
- Kellyanne Conway: The former White House counselor to Donald Trump hailed him as a strong supporter of women. In her speech, she recalled being in a morning staff meeting with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp, Brooke Rollins, and Ivanka Trump, reports the Hill. "Show me a C-Suite in America where five working moms of 19 young children could have the highest rank in the company and work alongside the president," she said. "In the Trump White House, we lived it."