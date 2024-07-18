Conway at RNC: Trump Has Major Cred on Women

She, Greg Abbott, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and others make their cases for Trump
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 17, 2024 8:49 PM CDT
Conway at RNC: Trump Has Major Cred on Women
Gov. Greg Abbott at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Wednesday night will be running mate JD Vance's chance to make a splash with a prime-time speech at the Republican National Convention, but some notable figures have preceded him:

  • Kellyanne Conway: The former White House counselor to Donald Trump hailed him as a strong supporter of women. In her speech, she recalled being in a morning staff meeting with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mercedes Schlapp, Brooke Rollins, and Ivanka Trump, reports the Hill. "Show me a C-Suite in America where five working moms of 19 young children could have the highest rank in the company and work alongside the president," she said. "In the Trump White House, we lived it."

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle: The fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. and adviser to the campaign said Trump supporters are "made to feel like enemies in our own country" by Democrats, per the Washington Post. She added, referring to Saturday's assassination attempt, that "God has put an armor of protection over Donald Trump."
  • Greg Abbott: The Texas governor got the crowd chanting "Send them back!" in regard to the border. He accused Biden of having "deserted" his responsibilities on that front. "America needs a president who will secure our border!" he said, per the New York Times.
  • Doug Burgum: The North Dakota governor didn't get selected as VP but did score a prime-time speaking slot as consolation, during which he focused on energy and natural resources, according to the Times. "At home, Biden is acting like a dictator," he said, per the Hill. "He's using mandates to shut down reliable baseload electricity. That's why your electric bills have soared upwards, as our nation's electric grid reliability spirals downward."
(More Republican National Convention stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X