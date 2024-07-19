Massive IT Outage Causes Worldwide Chaos

Major US airlines halt flights
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 19, 2024 3:27 AM CDT
US Airlines Stop Flights Amid Global IT Chaos
The "blue screen of death" appeared on machines worldwide Friday.   (Getty Images/Svitlana Hruts)

The infamous "blue screen of death" appeared on machines worldwide using Windows on Friday amid a mass outage that affected airlines and banks, among many others. The BBC reports that United, Delta, and American Airlines have issued a "global ground stop" on all flights. Police in Alaska said many 911 and non-emergency call centers "are not working correctly" across the state.

  • The cause. According to the Verge, a "faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike is knocking affected PCs and servers offline." Businesses in Australia were the first to raise the alarm.

  • Microsoft says situation is improving. In posts on X, Microsoft said it was fixing an issue affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services, the AP reports. The company said it was "observing a positive trend in service availability" after "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion."
  • Broadcasters taken off air. The outage affected broadcasters including Sky News in the UK, the Guardian reports. "We're obviously not on air – we're trying," sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao said in a post on X.
