Massive IT Outage Causes Worldwide Chaos

The infamous "blue screen of death" appeared on machines worldwide using Windows on Friday amid a mass outage that affected airlines and banks, among many others. The BBC reports that United, Delta, and American Airlines have issued a "global ground stop" on all flights. Police in Alaska said many 911 and non-emergency call centers "are not working correctly" across the state.

The cause. According to the Verge, a "faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike is knocking affected PCs and servers offline." Businesses in Australia were the first to raise the alarm.