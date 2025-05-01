Sheryl Crow Found Armed Intruder After Her Tesla Protest

Sheryl Crow doesn't regret sharing that video of her happily waving goodbye to her Tesla despite that it may have inspired an armed man to barge onto her property. In a new interview, the nine-time Grammy winner says she discovered an armed man in the barn on her remote, 50-acre property near Nashville after sharing the video in February to protest DOGE's slashing of government services, per the Rolling Stone . "There was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid," the 63-year-old tells Variety . "A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed," she says, without explaining how the incident was resolved.

The "All I Wanna Do" singer says she didn't feel particularly afraid after she "came out against Walmart carrying guns" in her 1996 song "Love Is A Good Thing" because "I didn't live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed." "This feels different," she adds. "It doesn't feel safe when you're dealing with people who are so committed." Still, the singer says she would likely post the same video again, announcing she was selling her Tesla and donating the proceeds to NPR. "I feel like I'm fighting for my kids. Also, that's the way I was raised," Crow says, noting the importance of taking action when "I see something that seems unfair." With that in mind, she says she calls her representatives in Congress "every single morning." (More Sheryl Crow stories.)