Musk: 'DOGE Is a Way of Life'

The similarities between Elon Musk and Buddha may not be striking, but the billionaire made the comparison when discussing the future of DOGE with reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism," he said. "Buddha isn't alive anymore. You wouldn't ask the question: 'Who would lead Buddhism?'"

In a talk that Axios describes as having the feel of "a de-facto exit interview" as Musk prepares to spend more time with his companies, Musk said DOGE has "made progress," but acknowledged it hasn't been as effective as he would have liked. He said it has cut around $160 billion from government spending, a long way short of his initial $2 trillion goal. He likened the cost-cutting effort to those of Bill Clinton and Al Gore, saying, "We're basically Democrats from the 1990s who got teleported into 2025."

Musk said he will "return to primarily running my companies, which do need me," but he will continue to spend one or two days a week working with DOGE.