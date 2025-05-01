White House Launches Site With a Very Familiar Look

The White House has a new website to highlight pro-Trump news, and it looks pretty familiar. Dubbed "White House Wire," the portal features a large photo at the top of the page, underneath which are a bunch of headlines that link to full news articles singing the praises of the 47th president and members of his administration. "It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," a White House official tells Axios , calling the portal a "one-stop shop for news." The official adds that the site "is part of the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first."

The headlines on the site link to right-leaning outlets, including Fox News, the Daily Caller, and Breitbart, as well as to some more mainstream outlets like the Hill and the Guardian, per Mediaite. It's also a site, though, that looks and feels a lot like the Drudge Report, the news aggregation portal run by the reclusive Matt Drudge. Axios notes that even though Drudge's site used to lean heavily right wing, especially after it broke the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal in the '90s, it has gone sour on Trump himself in recent years, with headlines that often reflect that.

Matt Drudge, the longtime "man behind the curtain" at Drudge Report, has seen the new White House offering and is responding in kind, per Mediaite. On Thursday morning, the top featured story on the actual Drudge Report site was an all-caps headline blaring "Trump Launching His Own Drudge Report Using Taxpayer Dollars!" A second Trump-style barb appeared under a photo of the president marking his first 100 days in office, reading, "It takes an entire West Wing to compete with Drudge." To Axios, Drudge jokes, "I'm considering a $1 trillion lawsuit!" (More White House stories.)