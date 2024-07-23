Yankees Exec's Wife Found Dead at Home

The wife of New York Yankees executive Omar Minaya died Saturday after authorities were called to the couple's New Jersey home. Rachel Minaya, 55, was "unconscious and unresponsive" in a bathroom of the home when first responders arrived, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. They were unable to resuscitate Minaya, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, per the Washington Post . Omar Minaya, who works as a senior adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, wasn't home at the time, reports the New York Post , adding suicide has been ruled out. The prosecutor's office said the "circumstances involved do not appear suspicious."

The Yankees held a moment of silence for Rachel Minaya before Monday's game, per ESPN. "This is a loss that is deeply felt among all of us," the ballclub said in a statement. "To those closest to her, she was a loving and compassionate mother and wife, and a huge supporter of her family and loved ones." Omar Minaya, 65, has been with the Yankees since January 2023. He served as the New York Mets' general manager from 2004 to 2010, and later as a special assistant from 2017 to 2020. He was vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres from 2011 to 2015 and GM of the Montreal Expos from 2002 to 2004. The Minayas met in 1989 and were married for more than 30 years. They share two adult sons. (More New York Yankees stories.)