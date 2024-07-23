(Spoilers ahead, so stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens.)



Moviegoers who've been flocking to see Twisters, the stand-alone sequel to 1996's Twister, are now likely hoping for Part III—if only to see a consummation of the romantic relationship between the storm-chasing characters played by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. That's because, after building up the sexual tension for the entire film, Powell's Tyler Owens and Edgar-Jones' Kate Carter don't share a final kiss, despite getting awfully close to doing so.

Spielberg to blame/thank? It's emerging that the esteemed director himself, a producer on the film, is apparently the reason for leaving audiences hanging. Both Powell and Edgar-Jones tell Collider that it was a "Spielberg note" that put the ixnay on the isskay, and that they both agree it was a smart call.