Blame Spielberg for What Didn't Happen at End of Twisters

Note from famous director apparently led to a nixed final kiss between blockbuster's stars
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 23, 2024 10:50 AM CDT
Blame Spielberg for the Ending of Twisters
Glen Powell, left, and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from "Twisters."   (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)

(Spoilers ahead, so stop reading now if you don't want to know what happens.)

Moviegoers who've been flocking to see Twisters, the stand-alone sequel to 1996's Twister, are now likely hoping for Part III—if only to see a consummation of the romantic relationship between the storm-chasing characters played by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. That's because, after building up the sexual tension for the entire film, Powell's Tyler Owens and Edgar-Jones' Kate Carter don't share a final kiss, despite getting awfully close to doing so.

  • Spielberg to blame/thank? It's emerging that the esteemed director himself, a producer on the film, is apparently the reason for leaving audiences hanging. Both Powell and Edgar-Jones tell Collider that it was a "Spielberg note" that put the ixnay on the isskay, and that they both agree it was a smart call.

  • Edgar-Jones: "It stops the film feeling too cliched, actually. I think there's something really wonderful about it feeling like there's a continuation. This isn't the end of their story. They're united by their shared passion for something."
  • Powell: "This movie is not about them finding love. It's returning Kate to the thing that she loves, which is storm chasing. ... I feel like a kiss would be sort of unrepresentative of the right goal at the end of the movie." He adds: "It is a good Spielberg note. It's why that kid is still in this game."
  • Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung: He tells Entertainment Weekly that he believes the no-kiss ending is the better one. "I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday," he says. "And maybe we can give them privacy for that."
  • Dissent: Not everyone agrees with this more high-minded approach to cinema in a popcorn summer blockbuster. "With all due respect to everyone involved in the best theatrical experience of my year: No. Why not both?" writes Adrian Horton for the Guardian. "Can a woman not have it all? Would having a little sexual payoff in this movie of competing pressure systems, in this summer of dismal forecasts, really detract from the character's independence?"
  • We'll give you what you want: If your life won't be complete until you witness that final smooch, here's a leaked clip from the cutting room floor (yes, it exists), with the accompanying caption: "Always remember what they took from us."
(More Twisters stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X