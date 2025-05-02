AP Gets a Look at Plans for Trump's Military Parade

Detailed Army plans for a potential military parade on President Trump's birthday in June call for more than 6,600 soldiers, at least 150 vehicles, 50 helicopters, seven bands, and possibly a couple thousand civilians, the AP has learned. The planning documents, obtained by the AP, are dated April 29 and 30 and have not been publicly released. They represent the Army's most recent blueprint for its long-planned 250th birthday festival on the National Mall (which happens to fall on June 14, Trump's 79th birthday) and the newly added element—a large military parade that Trump has long wanted but is still being discussed. While the slides do not include any price estimates, it would likely cost tens of millions of dollars to put on a parade of that size.

Costs would include the movement of military vehicles, equipment, aircraft, and troops from across the country to Washington and the need to feed and house thousands of service members. High costs halted Trump's push for a parade in his first term, and the tanks and other heavy vehicles that are part of the Army's latest plans have raised concerns from city officials about damage to roads. Asked about plans for a parade, Army spokesman Steve Warren said Thursday that no final decisions have been made. Col. Dave Butler, another Army spokesman, added that the Army is excited about the plans for the birthday festival.

"We want to make it into an event that the entire nation can celebrate with us," said Butler. "We want Americans to know their Army and their soldiers. A parade might become part of that, and we think that will be an excellent addition to what we already have planned." Others familiar with the documents, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plans have not been finalized, said they represent the Army's plans as it prepares for any White House approval of the parade. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There has been no formal approval yet. Changes to the plans have been made in recent weeks and more are likely. (More details at the AP.)