Rubio Now Has 4 Jobs in Trump's Administration

Marco Rubio was widely expected to get a position in the Trump administration after the president's election victory in November. He wasn't expected to get four. Trump named the secretary of state to replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser Thursday, making him the first person to hold both jobs since Henry Kissinger, the Guardian reports. Rubio is also acting administrator of what remains of USAID and acting archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration. The four titles "very well could be a record in the modern history of the US government," reports the New York Times , though it's not clear how well the former senator from Florida will be able to juggle them.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce didn't know about the NSA appointment before a reporter read out President Trump's Truth Social post about it to her during a news conference, the Times reports. "Yeah, so that is the miracle of modern technology and social media," she said. "So that is an exciting moment here." She went on to say, "We've seen him be at the White House several times a week, his close working relationship day to day with the president. They clearly have been in an environment where they've gotten to know each other very well." It's not clear whether Rubio will be getting four paychecks.

Having Kissinger hold both the secretary of state and national security adviser jobs was "an experiment that was considered a failure," per the Times, though NBC News notes that it could reduce the power struggles between the National Security Council and the State Department that have occurred in past administrations. Sources close to Rubio tell NBC that secretary of state is his dream job, though he has struggled to get his own staff members in place at the State Department and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is leading the response to some of the biggest foreign policy issues. The Times reports that Vice President JD Vance joked about a fifth job in a post on X Thursday. "I think he could take on a bit more," he said. "If only there was a job opening for a devout Catholic."