Emmys Disagree With Trump Over Story's Editing

The editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that President Trump's lawsuit calls deceptive was rendered Emmy-worthy on Thursday. The segment that CBS aired in October, when Harris was the Democratic presidential nominee, was nominated for an Emmy in the category of outstanding edited interview, Axios reports. Trump's $10 billion suit says the network edited the interview in a way intended to favor his election opponent.

Trump resumed attacking the program this week in social media posts, saying CBS took out a "bad and incompetent" response from Harris. The network disputes that claim and has released the entire, unedited interview, viewable here. The annual News & Documentary Emmys will be awarded in late June, per the AP. The segment is up against interviews with singer Celine Dion, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pope Francis, and basketball star Brittney Griner.